StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline said ViiV Healthcare, its joint venture company with Pfizer and Shionogi, won marketing approval for its combination injection to treat HIV-1 in adults who were virologically suppressed.
'Following the oral initiation phase to assess the tolerability of the medicines, cabotegravir and rilpivirine injections could reduce the number of days of treatment per year from 365 down to 12 for the once-monthly or 6 for the once every 2-months dosing regimen, representing a paradigm shift in how we are able to treat and manage the condition,' Dr Antonio Antela, University Hospital, Santiago de Compostela, Spain.
The long-acting injectable regimen was preferred by majority of clinical trial patients who tried the treatment over their previous daily oral therapy, ViiV Healthcare said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
