StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare property investor Primary Health Properties said it had acquired the West Derby Medical Centre in Liverpool for £4.6 million.
The company said it also had contracted to provide development funding for the construction of the Enniscorthy Primary Care Centre in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, Ireland for €12.6 million.
The asset in West Derby was a modern purpose-built medical centre constructed in 2016, leased to a substantial GP practice, with a patient list of over 13,000 patients, and a pharmacy.
Practical completion of the building in Ireland was expected in the first quarter of 2022.
Primary Health Properties said the two deals would will increase its overall portfolio to 513 assets, of which 18 were in Ireland.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
