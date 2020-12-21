StockMarketWire.com - Property investor Stenprop said it had agreed to sell its freehold interest in the Victoria Centre in Berlin, Germany to Art-Invest Real Estate Funds for €37.5 million.
Stenprop said the disposal price was at its 30 September book value and reflected a 19.3% premium to the 31 March book value.
It added that the deal was in line with its strategy of becoming entirely invested in multi-let industrial properties via the sale of non-core assets.
Net proceeds from the sale after deduction of anticipated transaction costs, repayment of debt and property taxes were expected to be €24.1 million.
'Stenprop intends to use the net proceeds from the disposal to fund further acquisitions in UK multi-let industrial property,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
