StockMarketWire.com - Property developer Countryside Properties said it had signed a three-year agreement with Sigma Capital to deliver 5,000 private rental sector new homes across England. The agreement expanded an existing relationship, building on a 'similar agreement signed between the two companies in June 2018 for the delivery of 5,000 PRS homes that have now either been built or are under construction,' the company said. 'Countryside continues to see attractive opportunities for growth to deliver a mix of private for sale, PRS and affordable homes, supporting its target of delivering 8,000 homes p.a. in Partnerships by 2023,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
