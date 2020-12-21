StockMarketWire.com - Safety company investor Marlowe said it had acquired compliance and safety e-learning platform DeltaNet International for up to £4.5 million.
The acquisition price included an initial payment of £3.0 million, plus a deferred consideration expected to be in the region of £1.5 million, contingent on earnings growth.
DeltaNet, headquartered in Loughborough, was established in 1998 and provided accredited health & safety, compliance and HR eLearning courses to companies across the UK and internationally.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: