StockMarketWire.com - Online learning platform developer Dev Clever said it had entered into a five-year exclusive partnership agreement with Veative Labs and the National Independent Schools Alliance, India's largest governing body for budget private educational institutions.
Under the partnership agreement, National Independent Schools Allianc, or NISA, would use Dev Clever's Launchyourcareer platform, following an implementation and rollout schedule, commencing in January 2021, to deliver a minimum standard of career guidance across its affiliated schools.
NISA represented over 70,000 budget private schools in India, attended by c.13 million students.
Dev Clever said it would also be launching a B2C subscription model in the Indian market in April 2021 to coincide with the start of the academic year.
At 8:35am: [LON:DEV] share price was 0p at 7.15p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
