StockMarketWire.com - Investing company Asimilar said it had amended the terms of its conditional purchase of 20 million shares in Dev Clever.
Under the amended terms, the completion of the second subscription of 20 million shares in Dev Clever would be conditional on either the latter publishing a prospectus approved by the FCA on or before 25 January 2021; or the issue and admission of the subscription shares in respect of the second tranche being exempt from the requirement for publication by Dev Clever of a prospectus, the company said.
On completion of the second subscription at a price of 10 pence a share, the company would up its stake in Dev Clever to over 8.1% from 4.2%.
