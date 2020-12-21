StockMarketWire.com - Construction materials company Breedon upgraded its outlook on annual performance as 'strong' trading performance seen in November had continued into December, partly driven by 'benign weather conditions.'
The company said it now expected the company's underlying earnings before interest and taxes, or EBIT, for the full year to be ahead of current market expectations, at approximately £75 million and net debt to be well below £400 million at the year end.
'The medium term outlook for our markets remains positive, however, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and Brexit negotiations create continued economic uncertainty, resulting in limited visibility on trading conditions going into next year,' the company said.
Preliminary results for the year ending 31 December 2020 was expected to be released on 10 March 2021.
At 8:50am: [LON:BREE] Breedon Group PLC share price was 0p at 80.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
