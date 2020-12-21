StockMarketWire.com - Georgian lender TBC Bank said it had agreed to extend an existing credit line with the European Investment Bank of €56 million by an additional €25 million.
Te seven-year loan facility would be primarily used to support the recovery of small and medium size enterprises affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
At 9:03am: [LON:TBCG] Tbc Bank Group PLC share price was 0p at 1130p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: