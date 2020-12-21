StockMarketWire.com - Support vessels provider Gulf Marine Services said it had two won contract extensions that would boost its secured fleet utilisation for 2021.
The two contract extensions, totalling a further 13 months, was for two K-Class vessels, at day rates in line with expectations, the company said.
'These contract extensions will further increase secured fleet utilisation for 2021 to 75%. This compares to a level of 66% for 2020 at the same time last year,' the company said.
At 9:03am: [LON:GMS] Gulf Marine Services PLC share price was 0p at 7.07p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
