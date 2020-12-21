StockMarketWire.com - Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust said it had exchanged contracts to acquire its first investment, a portfolio of eight operational hydropower plants in central and southern Sweden.

The portfolio was being acquired from Fortum Sweden AB for a purchase price of approximately €65 million on a debt and cash free basis.

The transaction was expected to complete in February 2021.

The initial investment in the portfolio amounted to approximately 48% of the Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust IPO proceeds.

DORE anticipated that the portfolio would take out leverage during the course of 2021, reducing the amount invested in the portfolio.






