StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Pensana Rare Earths said it had identified high-grade rare earths in soils from the first sampling programmes at its Coola project in Angola.
Coola was located 16 kilometres north of the company's flagship Longonjo project.
Pensana also said that it had appointed economic geologist Grant Haywood as its exploration manager.
Assay results received from soil sampling over the Coola carbonatite identified a high tenor soil anomaly up to 4.69% rare earths oxides extending over a 1.3 times 1.4 kilometre area.
'These high-grade rare earth assays are a great start, from what is only the first of several exploration targets for critical technology metals identified within the new Coola project,' operations head Dave Hammond said.
'Results confirm a rare earth mineralised carbonatite at Coola that is now sufficiently well-defined for drill testing.'
'Drilling will also determine if rare earth mineralised carbonatite lies beneath the soil cover in the central part of the one kilometre diameter volcanic pipe.'
