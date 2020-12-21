StockMarketWire.com - Interior design and furniture group Sanderson Design said it expected its annual pre-tax profit to be 'substantially higher' than its previous forecasts.
Revenue for the 10 months through November had dropped 14.6% year-on-year, though improving from a 30.6% decline for the six months through July.
Brand production sales in the nine-week key selling period of October and November were up around 7% in reportable currency.
Sanderson said its manufacturing operations had performed well, with both its wallpaper and fabric factories now running at a similar level to last year.
'The company believes that this demand reflects a widely reported trend in the home improvement and furnishings sector, with consumers having directed discretionary spending on their homes during the Covid-19 pandemic,' it said.
'The improvement in sales during October and November 2020 was also reflected in profitability, which has also benefited from the programme of cost reduction measures implemented by management in the current and last financial years.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
