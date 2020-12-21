StockMarketWire.com - Biodegradable plastics group Symphony Environmental Technologies said it had commenced legal action against the European Union in relation to its decision to ban oxo-degradable products.
Symphony said it had been advised by three barristers that a part of a directive related to single use plastics was 'confusing and illegal'.
It added that 'substantial damages' were being claimed.
Symphony Environmental said the directive adds to confusion because it requires EU members to ban oxo-degradable products that do not properly biodegrade and were not recyclable with ordinary plastics.
'We continue to explain the difference between oxo-degradable and oxo-BIOdegradable plastic but the directive has not made this clear,' the company said.
'Symphony's d2w plastic is oxo-BIOdegradable not oxo-degradable.'
'We believe that Symphony's d2w technology would achieve considerably better traction both within the EU and outside Europe if we could resolve this confusion.'
Symphony Environmental said it had been advised that the ban was illegal because there had been a failure to accord due process, and because it was disproportionate and discriminatory.
Chief executive Michael Laurier said the company's not taken the action lightly.
'We will not accept restraint of trade without due process, non-discrimination, proportionality, and scientific justification,' he said.
At 9:41am: [LON:SYM] Symphony Environmental Technologies PLC share price was 0p at 22p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
