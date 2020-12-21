StockMarketWire.com - Exploration and development company Beowulf Mining said its placing of 28,331,207 shares to professional Nordic investors at SEK 0.370 per share had been fully subscribed.
The company said it had conditionally raised approximately £7.4 million from the capital raising.
'Beowulf is now able to step into 2021, financially strong and with growth options across its asset portfolio, in Sweden, Finland and Kosovo, the company said. At 9:51am: [LON:BEM] Beowulf Mining PLC share price was 0p at 5.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
