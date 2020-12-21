StockMarketWire.com - ECO Animal Health Group said it expects trading in its shares for the year to be suspended in January following a delay in publication of its results for its most recent financial year.
The pet and livestock pharmaceuticals company had originally intended to publish it accounts for the year ended 31 March 2020 before 31 December, but difficulties associated with remotely auditing the company's international operations during the Covid-19 restrictions has added substantial logistical challenges to the task.
As a result, the company said it shares will be temporarily suspended from trading from 7.30am on 4 January 2020 until the publication of the annual report.
The company said that the strong trading in the six months to September 30 had continued during November.
Chris Wilks, chief financial officer, said: 'The vastly enhanced scope of our financial 2020 audit and the nature of our global operations has made completing the audit work in pandemic conditions exceptionally challenging.
'We thank our shareholders for their patience and continue to work as thoroughly and quickly as possible to enable BDO to finish their work and allow us to publish our results. We are, however, pleased that current trading remains strong and the Board views the future with continued optimism.'
At 1:56pm: [LON:EAH] Eco Animal Health Group PLC share price was 0p at 237.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: