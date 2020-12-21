StockMarketWire.com - Card Factory has appointed Darcy Willson-Rymer as chief executive officer.
Willson-Rymer joins from from Costcutter Supermarkets, where he has served as chief executive for the last eight years. Before this he was chief executive of Clinton Cards from 2011 to 2012.
When Willson-Rymer joins on 8 March, Paul Moody will step down as executive chairman and revert to his role as non-executive chairman.
Moody said: ‘I am delighted to announce that Darcy is joining Card Factory as our CEO. Darcy has excellent credentials and experience to lead Card Factory through the next phase of our evolution and to continue to lead the implementation of the refreshed strategy.
‘He has experienced successfully leading a complex, multi-site retail business in Costcutter, held senior positions in two customer service-centred global branded businesses in Starbucks and Yum, in particular, where he led a business with an operating model encompassing both owned and franchised units. Darcy brings highly relevant knowledge and experience that will hugely benefit Card Factory.’
