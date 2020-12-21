StockMarketWire.com - The Co-operative Bank said it has ended talks regarding a possible takeover by US private equity group Cerberus Capital Management.
The bank was approached by an unnamed potential buyer in November regarding a possible sale. However, media reports revealed that Cerberus had submitted this bid.
Co-operative Bank chief executive Nick Slape said: ‘Our priority is to support our personal and small business customers through the current period of economic uncertainty.
‘We are making good progress as we deliver our strategy, having achieved some important milestones during 2020, and we are focused on returning to profitability and building a strong and successful Co-operative Bank.’
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: