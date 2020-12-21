StockMarketWire.com - Safety equipment company Halma said it has acquired Static Systems Holdings Systems for £37 million.
The deal will be funded from Halma's existing facilities.
Static Systems' unaudited revenue for the twelve months to the end of November 2020 was £20.1 million.
Andrew Williams, group chief executive at Halma, said: ‘Static Systems is highly aligned with our purpose and further extends our communications presence across multiple healthcare settings.
‘In addition to opportunities for growth in international markets and through deeper clinical and technological integration, it is envisaged that Static Systems will provide a route to the UK healthcare market for certain existing products and services within Halma's Medical sector, including CenTrak's Real-Time Locating Systems.’
