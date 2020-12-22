StockMarketWire.com - Renewable energy investor The Renewable Infrastructure Group said it had agreed to invest in a portfolio of French wind and solar projects, for an undisclosed sum.
The portfolio comprised five onshore wind farms in Northern France with a combined capacity of 74 megawatts.
It also included four operational solar parks with battery storage located on the islands of Corsica and La Reunion with a combined capacity of 29 megawatts.
TRIG said the investment was being made in the form of mezzanine level bonds, scheduled to be fully repaid within a period of 12 years.
The assets were all developed by local group Akuo Energy, which TRIG had partnered with on other investments in France.
The bonds were subordinated to project finance debt within the portfolio and would be repaid in priority to all equity distributions, TRIG said.
