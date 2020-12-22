StockMarketWire.com - Building materials distributor Grafton said it had agreed to acquire Ireland-based Proline Architectural Hardware, an architectural ironmongery products distributor.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Completion was subject to approval by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission in Ireland, the company said.
Proline reported revenue of €10.8 million (£9.8 million) in 2019.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
