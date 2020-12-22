StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical services group Open Orphan said it had secured a contract extension from a 'major top-three global pharmaceutical client' to December 2021.
The contract was performed through Open Orphan's Venn Life Science's division, which was providing support for two of the client's vaccine development programmes.
'This contract renewal underpins our confidence in delivering against ambitious growth targets for 2021 and securing strong revenue visibility moving forward,' executive chairman Cathal Friel said.
'Market consensus forecast a significant increase in revenues in 2021,' Friel added.
'As we remain on target to be operationally profitable in the final quarter of this year, we also expect to see a significant impact on earnings next year from this revenue growth.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
