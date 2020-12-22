StockMarketWire.com - Logistics property investor Warehouse REIT said it had acquired a portfolio comprising four single and multi-let distribution warehouse assets for £18.6 million.
The company said the purchase price reflected a blended net initial yield of 6.1%.
The 200,000 square foot portfolio was situated in last mile distribution hubs within the North West and the West Midlands.
The properties were 100% occupied on leases producing a total rent of £1.22 million per annum with an average rent £6.10 per square foot.
The assets included Stonebridge Cross, Droitwich Spa; Valley Point, Rugby; 1 Kingsland Grange, Warrington; and Milner Street, Warrington.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
