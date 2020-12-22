StockMarketWire.com - Budget airline EasyJet said it struck an agreement with Airbus to defer the delivery of aircraft.

A total of 22 aircraft would be moved from FY2022-to-FY2024 to FY2027-to-FY2028, the company said.

There would be movement of 15 delivery dates within the period FY2022-to-FY2024 to more closely match forecast seasonal requirements, it added.





