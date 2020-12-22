StockMarketWire.com - Mining giant BHP said Susan Kilsby would step down as senior independent director, and be replaced by Gary Goldberg.
Kilsby would also be replaced as chair of BHP's remuneration committee, by Christine O'Reilly, starting 1 March 2021.
Kilsby was set to take on the role of chair of Fortune Brands Home & Security, and would retire as a BHP director during 2021, no later than the 2021 annual general meetings.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
