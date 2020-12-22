StockMarketWire.com - Alternative energy group Simec Atlantis Energy said it had entered into a joint venture agreement with Dutch supply partner N+P.
Signing of the formal agreement followed the signing of a 'heads of term's pact on 7 August.
Simec Atlantis said it owne 50% of the new company, dubbed NPA Fuels.
It would produce, market, and deliver waste-derived fuel products to converted coal-fired power station operators throughout the UK, and to the company's Uskmouth project in Wales.
'As per the operational update on 9 December, NPA is now driving forward planning, permitting and consenting for multiple fuel production plants in the UK,' Simec Atlantis said.
'The company is currently negotiating land and rail rights at several different locations across the UK, including both greenfield and existing facilities.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
