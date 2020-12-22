StockMarketWire.com - Oil company UK Oil & Gas welcomed a judgement dismissing a challenge to planning consent granted by Surrey County Council for the company's majority-owned Horse Hill project near Gatwick Airport.
The company said it was 'delighted to announce' that Justice Holgate had dismissed the challenge against long-term oil production at the asset following a judicial review hearing on 17 and 18 November.
'The written judgement rejects the challenge's three grounds and, therefore, the company's production planning consent remains in full force,' United Oil & Gas said.
The company owned 85.6% of the Horse Hill oil field.
The challenge by Sarah Finch for the Weald Action Group claimed that the council failed to assess indirect greenhouse gas emissions of the development arising from the combustion of any produced oil.
'This is a victory for law and common sense,' chief executive Stephen Sanderson said.
'One can, however, only wonder why a comprehensively unsound claim with a clear political agenda was permitted so many bites at this legal cherry.'
'Justice Holgate made it abundantly clear in his judgement that the courts are not responsible for making political, social, or economic choices.'
