StockMarketWire.com - Geospatial software and services company IQGeo said it had won a new three-year contract worth £1.2 million for software and services with a major tier 1 Canadian telecoms network operator.
The new customer provided a wide range of telecommunications and entertainment services to business and residential customers in Eastern Canada, the company said.
At 8:10am: [LON:IQG] share price was 0p at 73p
