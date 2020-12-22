StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas development company Empyrean Energy reported narrower losses in the first half of the year on lower operating costs.
For the six months ended 30 September 2020, pre-tax losses narrowed to £447,000 from £461,000 year-on-year as costs declined to £441,000 from £444,000.
Looking ahead, the company said it continued to 'make steady progress on its portfolio of exploration projects, primarily in China and Indonesia, during the half year period.'
At 8:23am: [LON:EME] Empyrean Energy PLC share price was 0p at 4.25p
