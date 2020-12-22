StockMarketWire.com - Biotechnology company Destiny Pharma said it had commenced the work required to prepare for the phase 3 clinical study, set to start in 2022, for a biotherapeutic to prevent C. difficile infection.
Destiny Pharma also said it had signed a new contract with a biotherapeutics manufacturing company to establish a new NTCD-M3 process for the production of the phase 3 clinical trial doses.
'Establishing the new manufacturer will deliver a more efficient process and a lower cost product and is an important investment in the overall NTCD-M3 project,' the company said.
At 8:30am: [LON:DEST] Destiny Pharma Plc share price was 0p at 68.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: