StockMarketWire.com - Biomass based renewable energy and forestry management company Active Energy said it had received its first order for CoalSwitch from PacifiCorp.
AEG's CoalSwitch would be burnt at PacifiCorp's Hunter Power Plant in Utah as part of the coal/biomass co-firing demonstration being conducted by PacifiCorp, the company said.
Active Energy would be supplying up to 900 tonnes of biomass feedstock from its Lumberton site for delivery by no later than 14th June 2021.
AEG and Player Design Inc. anticipated the commissioning of the first CoalSwitch plant in the second quarter of 2021.
'Additionally, AEG is also currently in discussions with a number of other prospective utility and power customers in the USA to test the CoalSwitch fuels as soon as practicable,' the company said.
