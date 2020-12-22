StockMarketWire.com - West Africa-focused explorer Oriole Resources said additional drilling had been completed at the Hesdaba epithermal gold project in Djibouti, of which it had an 11.8% interest.
Remaining results from the first-phase programme were anticipated in the first quarter of 2021 and would follow previously reported intersections of up to 15 metres grading 4.08 grams per ton of gold.
At the Assaleyta project, immediately to the east of Hesdaba, construction of a camp, access routes and drill pads was now complete and a phase-two drilling programme was underway.
First results from that programme were also expected in early 2021.
At 8:57am: [LON:ORR] Oriole Resources Plc Ord 0.1p share price was 0p at 0.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
