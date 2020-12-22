StockMarketWire.com - Katoro Gold said it was now confidently moving forward toward completing critical workstreams related to the Blyvoor gold project and ongoing exploration work on the Haneti nickel project after raising £960,000 through a share and subscription offering.
The placing and subscription of new shares at 2 pence per share was conditional to approval at a general meeting that would be held on or around 15 January 2021 to seek approval from shareholders to increase the company's authorised share capital.
The fundraise would 'significantly bolster the company's ability to continue uninterrupted with work on its projects during the current uncertainty and unpredictability associated with COVID-19 and to advance the project funding initiatives as well as complete technical study work for the Blyvoor gold tailings Project and also expanded follow-up work on the Haneti nickel exploration programme,' the company said.
'The final draft versions of the SAMRAC CPR and SAMVAL valuation report referred to above, was received on 18 December 2020 and are now under review before the final version of said reports will be delivered,' it added.
At 9:10am: [LON:KAT] Katoro Gold Mining Plc share price was 0p at 2.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: