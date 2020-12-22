StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Westmount Energy said it had paid $0.4 million to up its stake in is JHI Associates to around 7.2%.
JHI was a private, Ontario-registered, company established in 2014 focused on oil exploration opportunities in the emerging Guyana-Suriname Basin.
It's main asset is a 17.5% carried interest in the Canje Block covering over 4,800 square kilometres, offshore Guyana.
At 9:14am: [LON:WTE] Westmount Energy Ltd share price was 0p at 21p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
