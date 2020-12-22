StockMarketWire.com - Drug re-purposing specialist Nuformix posted a first-half loss as its revenue fell.

Pre-tax losses for the six months through September amounted to £0.48 million, compared to losses of £0.13 million year-on-year.

Revenue dropped to £0.20 million, down from £0.54 million.

Nuformix said it was continuing discussions with potential partners on licensing its lead asset, NXP002, for the Asian market.


At 9:28am: [LON:NFX] Nuformix Plc share price was 0p at 2.95p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com