StockMarketWire.com - Drug re-purposing specialist Nuformix posted a first-half loss as its revenue fell.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through September amounted to £0.48 million, compared to losses of £0.13 million year-on-year.
Revenue dropped to £0.20 million, down from £0.54 million.
Nuformix said it was continuing discussions with potential partners on licensing its lead asset, NXP002, for the Asian market.
At 9:28am: [LON:NFX] Nuformix Plc share price was 0p at 2.95p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: