StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas company Serinus Energy said it expected to start drilling a new well in Romania in January.
Preparations for the Moftinu-1008 were proceeding as planned, with a 16-inch conductor pipe successfully installed to a depth of 30 metres.
A mobilization order for the movement of the drilling rig to the well site is imminent, Serinus said.
The well would be drilled to a depth of 1,000 metres in the Moftinu structure and is targeting five identified gas-sand intervals, three of which ha been tested and were producing from the current Moftinu production wells.
Serinus said said it was also advancing preparations to drill the Sancrai-1 well located approximately 7 kilometres to the south west of Moftinu.
Initial drilling permits had been granted by the National Agency for Mineral Resources for approval and the process of rig selection and tendering would commence in early 2021.
'The current company timeline is to commence drilling this well in the second quarter of 2021,' it said.
At 9:57am: [LON:SENX] Serinus Energy Plc Ord Npv share price was 0p at 3.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: