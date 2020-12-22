StockMarketWire.com - Precious metals miner Fresnillo said it has appointed Guillermo Gastélum as vice president of exploration, with effect from 1 January 2021.
Gastélum joins Fresnillo following the retirement of David Giles, who has been with the company 29 years.
Gastélum has extensive experience in the Mexican mining sector, most recently as deputy director of Northern Exploration at Fresnillo. Before this he was regional manager of exploration at Peñoles.
Octavio Alvídrez, chief executive of Fresnillo, said: ‘On behalf of the Board and the whole company, I'd like to thank David for his significant contribution to Fresnillo over many years. We wish David every success in his future endeavours. I would like to congratulate Guillermo on his appointment.
‘He brings with him proven technical skills, a deep understanding of our operations and considerable experience.’
