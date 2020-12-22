StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure investment company International Public Partnerships said its consortium with Amber Infrastructure and Transmission Investment has been appointed as preferred bidder for the long-term license and operation of a further offshore transmission project.
The latest scheme comprising the transmission cable connection to East Anglia One Offshore Wind Farm represents the tenth such project that Transmission Capital Partners has been awarded.
The company expects to invest up to £90 million into East Anglia offshore wind project, with financial close estimated in the second half of 2021.
The East Anglia One offshore windfarm is located 50km off the coast of Suffolk and has an installed capacity of 714MW providing enough green energy to power over 630,000 homes.
At 1:37pm: [LON:INPP] International Public Partnerships LD share price was 0p at 173p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: