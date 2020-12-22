StockMarketWire.com - IT equipment supplier Northamber said that will not be able to publish its annual financial results for the year ended 30 June 2020 by the 31 December deadline due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on its annual report and external audit process.
The company said that it had been granted an extension to the deadline by AIM and that it expects the results will be published in January 2021.
Chairman Colin Thompson said: ‘I would like to apologise to shareholders for the delay in releasing the 2020 accounts.
‘The audit process is close to completion, however it has simply taken a lot longer than expected to finalise the annual report and the audit. The delays are very disappointing as Northamber has always released its annual results in a very timely manner and we fully intend to ensure that this will be the case in future.’
At 2:40pm: [LON:NAR] Northamber PLC share price was 0p at 57p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: