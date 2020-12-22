StockMarketWire.com - Costa Cruises, a part of Carnival Corporation, officially took delivery of the new Costa Firenze ship from shipbuilding company Fincantieri, designed and built in the Marghera shipyard.
The ship will first sail in the Mediterranean in 2021, providing two different week-long itineraries in the western Mediterranean.
The first itinerary, available from 28 February 2021, includes the Italian destinations of Genoa, La Spezia – with excursions also departing to Florence – and Naples, as well as Valencia, Barcelona and Marseille.
With 135,500 gross tonnage and a capacity of more than 5,200 guests, the Costa Firenze is part of the development plan that includes seven new ships to be delivered for the Costa Group by 2023, for a total investment of more than €6 billion. Costa Firenze is the fourth of these new ships to be delivered with three more to come.
At 2:47pm: [LON:CCL] Carnival PLC share price was 0p at 1081p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: