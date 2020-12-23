CA
23/12/2020 13:30 GDP
ES
23/12/2020 08:00 GDP
23/12/2020 08:00 PPI
FR
23/12/2020 07:45 PPI
IT
23/12/2020 09:00 business confidence survey
23/12/2020 09:00 consumer confidence survey
JP
23/12/2020 05:00 indexes of business conditions
23/12/2020 23:50 services producer price index
UK
23/12/2020 00:01 CBI growth indicator survey
US
23/12/2020 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
23/12/2020 13:30 personal income & outlays
23/12/2020 13:30 advance report on durable goods
23/12/2020 14:00 monthly house price index
23/12/2020 15:00 new residential sales
23/12/2020 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
