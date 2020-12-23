StockMarketWire.com - Software company Sage said it had agreed to sell its businesses in Asia and Australia to The Access Group for around £95 million.
The businesses being sold achieved revenue of £48 million and operating profit of £6 million in the year through September.
The transaction, which was subject to approval by the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board, was expected to complete in the next six months.
Sage had first announced in November that it was holding the businesses for sale.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
