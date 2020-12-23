StockMarketWire.com - Restaurant owner Tasty said co-chief executive Sam Kaye had stood down from the role and become a non-executive director of the company.
The move meant that Jonny Plant had become Tasty's sole CEO.
Tasty said the shift would allow Kayne to 'devote more time to his other interests in these challenging times'.
Chairman Keith Lassman said: 'Sam has committed himself to the company for almost two decades and the board looks forward to continuing to benefit from Sam's input and experience in his new role.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
