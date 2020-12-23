StockMarketWire.com - Cell-based therapies group MaxCyte said it expected annual financial results at its core life sciences business to be ahead of market expectations.
MaxCyte said the upgrade, for the year through December, was based on ongoing momentum in transformational cell therapies and milestone payments from growth in clinical and commercial license partnerships.
The guidance excluded costs associated with its 'CARMA programme'.
MaxCyte said it continued to work with Locust Walk on the strategy and future funding of CARMA.
It added that enrolment and dosing in the existing CARMA no-preconditioning MCY-M11 clinical study was continuing well.
'We have seen sustained strong growth in our core life sciences business as demand for our next generation gene and cell therapy enabling products continues to expand internationally, despite the issues that COVID-19 has placed around the globe,' chief executive Doug Doerfler said.
'MaxCyte continues to be uniquely positioned to capitalise on the rapidly growing cell therapy market.'
