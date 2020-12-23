StockMarketWire.com - Property developer CLS said it had agreed to acquire an office building at Kruppstrasse 16, in Essen, Germany for €38.2 million.
The property had a contracted rent of €1.72 million and the purchase price represented a net initial yield of 4.2%, the company said.
It was 72% let to three tenants, anchored by Siemens, which occupied the majority of the space.
The acquisition was expected to be completed in early 2021.
CLS said it had also unconditionally exchanged on the sale of two smaller properties in the UK -- Quest House, Hounslow and Atholl House, Aberdeen-- for a combined £5.9 million, which was 9.3% ahead of the 30 June 2020 valuation.
In Germany, CLS completed the previously announced sale of Bismarckallee 18-20, Freiburg for €22.5 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
