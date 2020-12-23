StockMarketWire.com - Financial services group WH Ireland said it had completed its planned acquisition of Harpsden Wealth Management.
The deal was first announced in late November.
Chief executive Phillip Wale said the deal strengthened the company's management team, enhanced earnings and added a financial advices business around which it could build its offering.
'In addition it adds increased distribution by way of six additional advisers based in a new office. We look forward to integrating Harpsden within the WH Ireland group and welcoming their clients,' Wale said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
