StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Cairn Energy said it had won a tribunal claim against the Indian government including damages of $1.2 billion plus interest and costs. Cairn's claim was brought under the terms of the UK-India Bilateral Investment Treaty, the legal seat of the tribunal was the Netherlands and the proceedings were under the registry of the Permanent Court of Arbitration.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
