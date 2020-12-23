StockMarketWire.com - Engineering firm The 600 Group said chief financial officer Neil Carrick had stood down, having opted not to relocate to the company's new Florida office for personal reasons.
He had been replaced by Mitchell Krasny, who 600 said was 'formerly CFO of technology companies, Ucell and Kcell, subsidiaries of Telia Company, Bulgaria Telecom, TV 3 Russia and CFO Eastern Europe and Russia for Millicom and Metromedia International'.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
