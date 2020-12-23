StockMarketWire.com - Verici Dx, a developer of clinical diagnostics for organ transplant, said it had appointed Angela Rose as senior director, clinical trial operations.
Rose would be responsible for overseeing Verici Dx's planned multi-centre observational clinical validation studies for its two flagship in vitro diagnostic assays, Clarava and Tuteva.
Verici Dx said shed over 15 years of experience in managing medical device, diagnostics, biologic and drug global clinical trial operations for regulatory approval.
'The preparatory phase for these validation studies has now been completed following the company's successful IPO fundraise in November 2020, and Angela will be instrumental in overseeing the clinical trial operations to the conclusion of the studies,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
