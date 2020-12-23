StockMarketWire.com - Mineral exploration company Kavango Resources said that Douglas Wright would resign as chairman at the end of the year to concentrate on his other business interests.
'We have already started the search for a new Chairman and in the meantime Mr Mike Moles, our other non-executive director, will act as chairman,' the company said.
Wright had joined the company as no-executive chairman prior to its admission to the Official List in 2018 and helped guide the company through the IPO process, it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: